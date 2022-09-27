Oregon’s 3 major gubernatorial candidates to debate

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three women who want to be Oregon’s next governor were gearing up Tuesday for an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day.

The debate was to be held Tuesday evening at Oregon State University-Cascades, in Bend, Oregon.

Democratic nominee and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek fired a shot across the bow earlier Tuesday with a video saying that an election victory by either Republican candidate Christine Drazan or unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson would usher in “a right-wing Oregon.” The video showed rioters storming the U.S. Capitol.

Drazan is anti-abortion and Johnson is pro-gun, the campaign video tweeted by Kotek reminded voters in this predominantly blue Pacific Northwest state.

Drazan, a former GOP state lawmaker, blames Kotek and Johnson for a homeless crisis and says she’ll be tough on crime.

The abortion issue has become a potential liability for GOP candidates, including Drazan, following the Supreme Court’s decision to remove constitutional abortion protections. Most Oregon voters favor abortion rights.

Drazan has said there’s no reason to include her position against abortion in her campaign issue roadmap, but told Oregon Public Broadcasting she supports “common-sense regulations on abortion, including protecting life in the third trimester.”

Johnson is pro-choice and a strong supporter of the Constitutional right to own firearms.

“I believe that a woman has a right to bear arms, and I believe she has a right to make a decision to bear children,” Johnson said in an interview last spring.

In a Fox News interview earlier this week, Johnson, a former veteran lawmaker, disparaged Kotek as “tent city Tina” due to widespread homelessness that has blighted parts of Portland. She also criticized Drazan’s anti-abortion stance.

It is the second televised debate for the three candidates, with Democrats lacking a lock on this race. Johnson, who used to belong to the Republican party and then was a Democrat, is seen as a potential spoiler. Two national election-watching groups rated the race as a toss-up.

There are 1 million registered Democrats and 729,000 registered Republicans in Oregon. But there are also 1 million registered voters claiming no party affiliation. Which way they swing come Nov. 8 could be decisive in whether a Republican will be Oregon’s governor for the first time since 1987, or an independent since 1937.

Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, can’t run again because of term limits.