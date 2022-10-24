Officials: Oregon deputy stabs patient in struggle for gun

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stabbed a male patient multiple times after he tried to take the officer’s firearm, officials said Monday.

The deputy was at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department with the patient, who was being admitted on a civil hold, when the patient charged the deputy at about 3 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

“The adult male ignored the deputy’s commands to stop and continued to attack the deputy and try to gain possession of the deputy’s firearm,” the sheriff’s office said. “During the struggle, the adult male was stabbed multiple times by the deputy.”

The patient was taken to another area of the hospital for treatment. A hospital worker who helped the deputy sustained minor injuries.

The deputy was placed on critical incident leave while the incident is investigated, the statement said.