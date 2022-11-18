Homeless vote in Portland, Oregon, delayed in angry meeting
By CLAIRE RUSH
Associated Press/Report for America
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in Portland, Oregon, have pushed back a vote on a disputed budget measure that would fund the creation of designated camping areas for homeless people. The move came after public comment during Thursday’s council meeting grew so heated that the meeting was moved online. The budget would allocate $27 million to build a network of city-sanctioned outdoor homeless encampments. City Council approved the designated campsites, along with a ban on street camping, during a similarly contentious meeting two weeks ago. The camping ban will phase in once the designated camping areas are built.