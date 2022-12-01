Crews clean up landslide on closed highway east of Astoria

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Crews are working to clear debris and remove a disabled truck after a landslide closed part of a highway near Astoria in northwestern Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Transportation estimated the landslide on Tuesday night dumped 10 truckloads worth of rock and mud on U.S. 30 about 20 miles east of Astoria, The Oregonian reported. The road is a major east-west thoroughfare that connects Astoria to Portland.

The driver of the truck was not wounded, and there were no other reported injuries or damaged vehicles, officials said.

The landslide occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday at milepost 74 east of Astoria. It has closed the road in both directions.

Clean-up operations were expected to continue through Thursday’s winter conditions, according to the news outlet. An ODOT webcam Thursday morning showed a light dusting of snow near the closure.

Crews are aiming to remove debris; repair damage to the road surface, guard rail and signs; and possibly set up a temporary barrier to catch falling material. They may also create temporary travel lanes, The Oregonian reported.

The hillside will need to be evaluated to determine if it is stable and the road will need to be assessed for damage before it can reopen.

There is no estimate on when the road will reopen, officials said. For now, people traveling between Portland and the northern coast should choose alternate routes.