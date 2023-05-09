Skip to Content
2 hurt in float plane crash in Washington state

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Two people were injured Tuesday in a float plane crash in a neighborhood outside Tacoma, Washington, authorities said.

West Pierce Fire and Rescue said on Twitter that the plane crashed in Lakewood and that two patients in critical condition were taken to area hospitals.

Lakewood police Sgt. Charles Porche said the plane took off from nearby Steilacoom Lake and crashed in a neighborhood, narrowly avoiding buildings but hitting trees, The Seattle Times reported.

The plane was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived shortly after noon, West Pierce Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Hallie McCurdy said. A person nearby helped the pilot exit the plane, McCurdy said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash, police said.

No further information was immediately released.

