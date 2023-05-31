Police fatally shoot armed robbery suspect in Vancouver, Washington, parking lot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man in a southwest Washington parking lot who was wanted in armed robbery cases, police said.

A Vancouver detective saw the man driving about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and followed him into a grocery store parking lot, The Columbian reported, citing the Vancouver Police department.

Other officers arrived and when the man left the store, police said he saw them, dropped a bag of items, displayed a firearm and ran.

During the attempt to apprehend him, the man fired at officers and they returned fire, police said. The man, whose name hasn’t been released, died at the scene despite aid given by officers, they said.

Three Vancouver police officers and a Clark County sheriff’s deputy who fired their weapons were placed on leave pending an investigation. Their names haven’t been released. No officers or other people were hurt, police said.