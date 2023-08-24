Wildfire that prompted evacuations near Salem, Oregon, contained

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A fast-moving fire prompting authorities to urge more than 600 residents near Oregon’s capital city of Salem to flee their homes has been contained, officials said Thursday.

Salem city officials said Thursday afternoon on Facebook that the Liberty fire was 100% contained with some hot spots and other hazards remaining. Officials said fire crews will remain on site and that people who fled Wednesday could return to their homes but should remain ready to leave again, if needed.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon and burned two structures, city officials said. No injuries have been reported. More than 100 firefighters responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The National Weather Service in Portland and in Seattle said Thursday that weather conditions in the Cascade Mountains during the next couple days, including gusty winds and possible thunderstorms, could increase the risk of additional wildfires.