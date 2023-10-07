CF Montreal beats the Portland Timbers 4-1 to snap a club-record seven-game winless streak

MONTREAL (AP) — Sunusi Ibrahim and Kwadwo Opoku each had a goal and an assist, and CF Montreal beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 on Saturday night to snap a club-record seven-game winless streak.

Montreal (12-16-5) is unbeaten in its last five meetings with the Timbers, including a 2-1 home win in the last meeting between the sides in June 2019. Portland’s only two wins in the series have come in Canada, winning in 2014 and ’15.

Portland (11-12-10) had a seven-game unbeaten streak end. The Timbers also entered having scored multiple goals in eight consecutive regular-season matches.

Ibrahim opened the scoring in the 28th minute and Opoku made it 2-0 in the 35th. Mathieu Choinière and Mason Toye each scored in the second half for a 4-0 lead in the 76th.

Portland forward Franck Boli scored a consolation goal in the 86th.

Following a two-week international break, Montreal plays at Columbus on Decision Day on Oct. 21 while Portland hosts the Houston Dynamo.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer