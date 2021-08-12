Murder hornet sighted in Washington state’s Whatcom County

AP Washington

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The second sighting of a so-called murder hornet this year was reported by a person in Whatcom County this week. The Washington state Department of Agriculture said Thursday that an Asian giant hornet was reported by a Whatcom County resident on Wednesday. The resident’s report included a photograph of the hornet attacking a paper wasp nest in a rural area east of the town of Blaine. The Department of Agriculture will set traps in the area in an attempt to catch a live hornet, tag it, and track it back to the nest. The government of British Columbia will also set traps in Canada because this detection was about half a mile from the border.