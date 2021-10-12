Wheel of slow-moving Amtrak train derails; no injuries

AP Washington

WOODLAND, Wash. (AP) — The wheel of a slow-traveling Amtrak train came off the tracks near Woodland, Washington. None of the 95 passengers were injured. A Washington state spokesperson says the train was going about 15 mph (24 kph) when the wheel came off the track between the Vancouver and Kelso Amtrak stations at about 1:30 p.m. Monday. Passengers were moved to a southbound train back to Vancouver and bused to their northern destinations. The final stop of the northbound line was Seattle. No scheduled routes were delayed or canceled due to the incident.