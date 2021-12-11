Condition, location of state lawmaker with COVID-19 unknown

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — No information has been made available for weeks about the location or condition of Republican state Sen. Doug Ericksen of Ferndale, since he was reportedly in a Florida hospital being treated for COVID-19. Ericksen wrote to legislative colleagues in November saying he tested positive for COVID-19 in El Salvador and needed monoclonal antibodies. Former state Rep. Luanne Van Werven said the next week that Ericksen was recovering at a Florida hospital. Van Werven told The Bellingham Herald Friday she had no new information and it would be best to contact Ericksen’s family. The Herald has tried multiple times to reach the family. Ericksen’s legislative staff members have said that they can’t comment.