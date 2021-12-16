NFL updates protocols in response to COVID-19 cases

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL has updated its protocols in reaction to an increase in COVID-19 cases around the league, and it is pushing booster shots as the most effective protection against the coronavirus. As part of its protocol changes, the NFL is requiring masks regardless of vaccination status, and remote or outdoor meetings. It also is stopping in-person meals, and prohibiting outside visitors while on team travel. Chief medical officer Allen Sills cited the omicron strain for the uptick in positive tests. The league is also making some changes to its protocols that would allow vaccinated players who test positive to return sooner.