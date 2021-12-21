Auburn man charged with killing a man with a flare gun

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A 29-year-old Auburn man waited nearly an hour to call 911 after shooting a man in the chest last week with a flare gun, killing him. King County prosecutors say Philip Urban was charged Monday with second-degree murder. He’s accused of firing a modified shotgun shell at Bryan Lesick. By the time police and medics arrived, Lesick was unresponsive and cold to the touch. Urban remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail. It does not yet appear that an attorney has been retained on his behalf. Urban told police that he had fought with Lesick after finding him cooking in his kitchen.