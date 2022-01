PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed and another injured in a shooting in Portland’s Argay Terrace neighborhood. KOIN reports police arrived around 1:47 a.m. Saturday to find three men who had been shot. Officials said one had already succumbed to his wounds. The other two were taken to a nearby hospital, where one later died. The surviving man has non-life threatening injuries. An investigation continues.