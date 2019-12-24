Bend PD holiday patrols to focus on impaired drivers

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This holiday season, the Bend Police Department will be focusing on keeping the community safe by increasing focus on impaired drivers. Throughout the next two weeks, officers will be focused on making sure our roadways are safe.

Last month, the Bend Police Department made 32 arrests of people driving while impaired, Lt. Clint Burleigh said Tuesday.

With a grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the department is deploying more officers on Friday, Dec. 27, with a specific focus of impaired driving enforcement.

"We are also increasing enforcement visibility, with more officers working later into the evening on Tuesday Dec. 31 in anticipation of New Year's Eve celebrations," Burleigh said.

"We want to remind our community members and visitors that this is a season for celebration, but please do so responsibly," he added. "If you have a little too much holiday cheer, designate a sober driver, take a taxi or call a ride share to get you back home."