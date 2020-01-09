OSU, OSU-Cascades expand campus-wide tobacco ban

Bend

Smoke-free campus policy was first adopted in 2012

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State University in Corvallis and OSU-Cascades in Bend said Thursday they have expanded their policy prohibiting the use of any tobacco products on all university properties.

The expanded policy applies to all forms of tobacco products, including chewing and dipping tobacco, hookah tobacco, other forms of tobacco and vaping products.

All Oregon State-owned or controlled properties, including athletics venues, are subject to this expanded policy.

Oregon State has begun implementing the tobacco-free policy with an emphasis on providing educational awareness of the policy and offering services to help those seeking to stop using tobacco products.

OSU-Cascades Communication Manager Christine Coffin told NewsChannel 21 the expanded policy supports one of OSU's pillars -- health and wellness.

"We're very supportive of this policy here at OSU-Cascades," Coffin said. "Of course, we have our Graduate and Research Center, so it will apply there, too."

She said public safety officers will be enforcing the policy. However, Coffin said smoking and the use of tobacco and other related products have not been an issue on campus.