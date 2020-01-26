Police: Bend rape suspect awaiting trial removes GPS tracker, flees

Bend

Seek public's help in finding 'Ted' Settlemier

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend police are searching for a former real estate agent awaiting an April trial on rape and sexual abuse charges who removed his house-arrest GPS tracking monitor Saturday night and fled.

Deschutes County sheriff's deputies responded around 11 p.m. Saturday to an address in Deschutes River Woods after being notified that a GPS monitor worn by Theodore "Ted" Settlemier II, 51, was tampered with or cut off, Bend police Lt. Juli McConkey said.

"If you are in contact with Ted Settlemier II or know his whereabouts, please call law enforcement immediately," McConkey said.

Settlemier was arrested in late May of last year on 11 charges, including first-degree rape and sodomy, after his then-girlfriend told police he attacked her during an argument.

A judge allowed Settlemier's release from jail on several conditions, including house arrest and the GPS ankle monitor.

Settlemier pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree rape and sodomy, two counts of menacing, two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, two counts of fourth-degree assault witnessed by a minor and three counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Court records showed Settlemier has a history of violent and sexual acts against women.

Last month, after the latest hearing on challenges in finding Settlemier suitable living arrangements, Judge Stephen Forte granted a defense motion to modify his permanent address to a home on Pumice Butte Road in Deschutes River Woods.

The only exception was to let him rent a moving truck and move belongings from a storage unit to another location over two days, Dec. 18-19. The judge did not grant the defense attorney's request that Settlemier be allowed to travel that week to a Beaverton loation for two days.

Settlemier, who had suspended his real estate license, had been scheduled next to appear in court for an April 2 trial readiness hearing and a jury trial set to begin April 7.

Settlemier was charged with attempted murder in 2013, accused of holding a pillow over a girlfriend's face and threatening to kill her.

He pleaded no contest in 2014 to fourth-degree assault, strangulation and coercion and was sentenced to 30 days jail, three years probation, more than $1,500 restitution and to have no contact with the victim and complete batterer invention and drug treatment programs.