Bend Police Dept. seeks Community Academy participants

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Police Department Community Academy (formerly known as the Citizen’s Academy) has received recognition as a national and regional model and continues to be a highly popular program in the Bend community.

The class is held in the spring and meets once a week for nine weeks. The goal of the program is to inform and educate participants about the Bend Police Department and the various ways we carry out our mission. Instruction includes Narcotics, Traffic, SWAT, K-9s, Officer Survival and more. The classes are taught by officers chosen according to their specific area of expertise in law enforcement.

When students graduate, they are eligible to become Bend Police Department Volunteers. Volunteers work at various assignments such as Abandoned Vehicles, Couriers, Disabled Parking and Special Events.

Held each spring, the Academy can accommodate 40 students per session, and will be held March 31-May 26 this year. Classes are held Tuesday nights from 6:00-9:00 pm. There is no charge for the Academy.

Please complete a Citizens Academy Application (http://bit.ly/2mpGGOZ) if you would like to participate in our next class. Applications can also be obtained at the Police Department's Reception desk, 555 NE 15th Street, Bend Oregon. Please return completed applications to our Community Liaison, Misha Knea, via email CommunityLiaison@bendoregon.gov, via mail to PO Box 118, Bend Oregon 97701, or drop them off in person at the Department. If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Misha Knea at (541) 322-2976.