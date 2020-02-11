For first time, Deschutes County Democrats slightly outnumber Republicans

Bend

But growing ranks of non-affiliated voters outnumber either major party

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - Deschutes County has seen some big shifts in the voting population regarding political parties, with Democrats for the first time outnumbering Republicans as the 2020 election year begins. But both are outnumbered by the ranks of non-affiliated voters.

But the growing, largest single segment of Deschutes County voters is those who are not affiliated with either major party -- or any political party, for that matter.

NewsChannel 21 is reviewing the numbers provided by the Deschutes County Clerk’s Office to help understand the changes seen in recent years.

The statistics, which break down the number of registered voters each January since 2015, show not only a rise in voter registration overall, as expected in a fast-growing area, but also a shift in political parties.

Historically, voters in Oregon’s more urban areas have leaned more toward the Democrats, while those in rural areas that are often struggling economically have tended to vote Republican.

In 2015, there were 31,034 registered Democratic voters in Deschutes County, compared to 36,484 Republicans, while another 23,918 voters were not affiliated with any party.

Four years later, the number of Democrat voters in the county was just 1,000 less than registered Republicans. In 2019, there were 40,942 Democrats, compared to 41,959 Republican voters.

As of last month, there were 42,018 Democrats, just three more than the number of registered Republicans in Deschutes County. But both were dwarfed by the 47,517 non-affiliated voters who belong to no political party.

There were notable changes in voter trends last month alone. According to the clerk’s office, 214 people switched from the Republican to the Democratic Party, while 180 switched from Democrat to Republican.

Another 364 people who were non-affiliated last year registered as Republicans last month, while 654 re-registered as Democrats.

NewsChannel 21’s Rhea Panela is speaking Tuesday with Deschutes County Clerk Nancy Blankenship to learn more about the shift in political party trends leading up to May's primary election. Her reports begin on NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4.

