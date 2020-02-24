Attorney Melanie Kebler announces Bend City Council bid

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Melanie Kebler, a local crime victims’ rights attorney, announced her candidacy Monday for Position 1 on the Bend City Council, currently held by Justin Livingston.

Livingston, who was elected to the council in 2016, said Monday, ""I’ll have an announcement regarding my future plans out soon."

Here's Kebler's announcement, in full:

Kebler is a former prosecutor and local attorney who provides free legal advice and representation to crime victims as a Senior Staff Attorney with the non-profit Oregon Crime Victims Law Center. She is excited for the opportunity to serve Bend and to guide the city’s growth in productive ways that will benefit all Bendites.

“As a victims’ rights attorney, I’ve worked with some of our most vulnerable community members who often feel pushed aside by the legal system,” Kebler said. “I know how to actively listen to people so that I can help them navigate complicated systems, give input to decision-makers, and find resources to address the immediate problems they are facing.”

“I’m ready to listen to all the diverse voices in our community so that I can support solutions that work for all of us. And I’m ready to take bold action to address the climate crisis, affordable housing and homelessness, transportation system improvements, and all of the other challenges and opportunities we’ll have in the coming years,” Kebler said.

Kebler has been an active Oregon attorney since 2008, beginning her career as a deputy district attorney in Lincoln County and Yamhill County, where she specialized in prosecuting crimes involving domestic violence. She joined OCVLC in 2013. A Bend High graduate, Kebler returned to Central Oregon in 2018 to start OCVLC’s Bend satellite office. She loves living in Bend and raising her daughter here.

Kebler is a member of the Deschutes Local Public Safety Coordinating Council and serves on the Oregon Commission on Judicial Fitness and Disability. Kebler also serves as the President of the Board for the youth enrichment organization Camp Fire Central Oregon, and she is a board member of the Oregon Women Lawyers Foundation and Cascade Women Lawyers.

The election for Bend City Council will be held in November.