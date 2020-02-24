Bend seeks to fill vacancy on affordable housing advisory panel

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is looking for interested residents to fill one three-year appointment on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee.

This committee provides policy, code and funding recommendations to City Council in alignment with the goals outlined in the City’s Consolidated Plan, which establishes goals and funding options for affordable housing.

Consideration shall be given to a member of a tenants’ organization or a resident of affordable rental housing in Bend.

Applicants must be residents of the City of Bend. Advisory Committee applications can be found here: www.bendoregon.gov/committees.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3.

For questions on serving on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, please contact Lynne McConnell at 541-388-5514 or lmcconnell@bendoregon.gov. Information about the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is available on the committee’s web page.