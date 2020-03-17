Bend to pull $190 million May transportation ballot measure due to COVID-19

Bend

'Difficult time for voters to make a decision' on bond measure

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend plans to withdraw its $190 million transportation bond measure from the May 19 primary election ballot, citing the new, serious economic uncertainties, locally and around the globe, brought about by the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Last month, the Bend City Council had referred a measure to the ballot for projects to improve traffic flow, east-west connections and neighborhood safety improvements.

But with the rush of events due to COVID-19, including a local state of emergency by the city and other local governments, "the unknown duration of the COVID-19 pandemic will likely have a significant financial impact" on the city, region and nation, according to a resolution prepared for Wednesday evening's city council meeting.

"Although economic impacts are uncertainin both the near and long-term, they may be felt acutely by the service sector initially and more broadly by the entire community," the resolution states.

"The service sector comprises 10% of total employment in Deschutes County, and these workers are likely to be significantly impacted by a sudden and substantial decrease in hotel occupancy and restaurant closures or reductions in service, with effects likely to be felt by other workers and businesses as well," the resolution continues.

The city also noted that "the municipal bond market has become volatile and market access has been challenging, those these effects may be short term."

"For these reasons and based on the advice of community leaders with expertise related to the local economic and business community and public health and economic concerns, Council believes that the global pandemic and state of emergency makes it a difficult time for voters to make a decision on the transportation bond.

"Although transportation issues are a high community priority, at this time public health concerns are the primary focus of the nation and our community.

"The City of Bend will continue to monitor the economic impacts of COVID-19, and may consider referring the general obligation bond measure for transportation improvements to the voters when appropriate in the future," the proposed resolution states.