Closures of Bend’s Butler Market Road start in a week

Bend

For five months, as roundabouts are built; detour routes explained

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As part of the city of Bend's Empire Corridor Improvements Project, additional segments of Northeast Butler Market Road will be closed for five months, starting Monday, April 13.

The scheduled closures on Butler Market are at 27th Street, Deschutes Market Road, Cole Road and Eagle Road. These closures will extend for five months, to mid-September. Also, Northeast 27th Street north of Jill Avenue will be closed April 13 to July 27.

Meanwhile, the Purcell Boulevard Bridge that crosses the North Unit Irrigation District Canal – closed since February – will reopen the same day the Butler Market Road closures begin, the city said.

The road closures are necessary to allow construction of new roundabouts at 27th Street, Deschutes Market Road and Eagle Road.

Residents of Nasu Park, Marys Grace and Monticello Estates will need to use detours. Nasu Park and Marys Grace access will be from Sandalwood Drive and Butler Market Road. Monticello Estates access will be from Deschutes Market Road north of Monticello Drive.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic in this area will also be affected by the road closures.

Detour routes for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists are shown at www.bendoregon.gov/empire. For more information go to www.bendoregon.gov/empire or call the construction hotline: 541-200-6979.

Also, the City of Bend will be releasing a weekly road and traffic report on Fridays during peak construction season to help members of our community plan the quickest, safest and most reliable routes to their destinations. The weekly report is intended to provide information about various projects within city limits that impact public roadways.

This year, the city will move to a subscriber-only eNotification system. To receive the weekly report, individuals must subscribe to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports, found under “News” at www.bendoregon.gov/enews.