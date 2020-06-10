Bend PD seek witnesses to possible vehicle-pedestrian collision

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend police said Wednesday they are seeking any witnesses to a reported vehicle-pedestrian collision during Saturday's "Bend Walk for Justice."

Police were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. to the reported collision in the area of Southwest Industrial Way and Lava Road, involving a vehicle that possibly hit a person pushing a child in a stroller, Lt. Bob Jones said.

Police asked any witnesses to call Deschutes County dispatch non-emergency number at 541-693-6911 and refer to Bend Police Case No. 2020-00086449.