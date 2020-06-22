New Pine Nursery Park sand volleyball courts open to public

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Through a partnership, North Pacific Juniors Volleyball Club and the Bend Park and Recreation District worked together to bring sand volleyball courts back to the community, and public access began Monday at Pine Nursery Park.

Five new sand volleyball courts were constructed at Pine Nursery Park, south of the dog park, at 3750 NE Purcell Blvd. BPRD provided the land at Pine Nursery Park, and NPJ constructed and will maintain and operate the courts.

The sand volleyball courts replace ones in use for the past decade in Bend's Old Mill District.

Open play on the new Pine Nursery courts is available to the public at all times, other than tournaments and programmed activities by NPJ or BPRD.

During scheduled tournaments, all courts will be closed to the public until the tournament concludes. During programmed activities, there will be two courts designated for open public use.

The courts are available for private rental for the purposes of training, practices, clinics, camps, tournaments, parties or events. All rentals will be managed by NPJ.

“We are so excited to announce the opening of the NPJ Beach courts at Pine Nursery Park for the community to be able to enjoy the nicest beach volleyball courts in the Pacific Northwest,” said Adam Ellis, NPJ director.

“It took a wonderful demonstration of teamwork and countless hours behind the scenes overseeing this project to ensure the courts were built in time for the kids to be able to play this summer. Thanks to all who were involved for their help in making this happen.”

“We’re pleased that the collaboration with NPJ is making it possible for sand volleyball activities to return to the community,” said Michelle Healy, deputy executive director for the park district. “This partnership is a good example of how to add specialized amenities that allow for dedicated use, as well as drop-in public access.”

Final touches to landscaping are underway; therefore, caution is recommended, and adherence to the marked-off areas still under construction.

BPRD and NPJ also advise the following:

Maintain six-foot distancing from others at all times.

Don’t congregate on courts, in common areas, or parking lots.

Minimize sharing equipment.

Wash hands before and after visit to the park.

Do not play if:

You have coronavirus symptoms: mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, or other symptoms identified by the CDC.

Have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

Are a vulnerable individual and/or have underlying health

More information about NPJ and court space rentals is available on their website or visit their Facebook page for Pine Nursery Courts.