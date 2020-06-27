Bend road and traffic report: Week of June 29-July 5
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's weekly road and traffic report for June 29-July 5:
- Intersection of SE Centennial Street and SE Roosevelt Avenue for curb ramps and median island construction, intersection closure with detours, 6/29/20 - 7/10/20, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- NW Shevlin Park Road between NW Reserve Camp Court and NW Mount Washington Drive for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with flagging, 6/29/20, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Ongoing Closures:
- Northwest Crossing Farmer’s Market will be held every Saturday from June 20 – October 17 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The following streets will be closed:
- Fort Clatsop Street between Ordway Avenue and John Freemont Street
- John Freemont Street between Fort Clatsop Street and Ordway Avenue
- NW Tin Pan Alley between NW Minnesota Avenue and NE Franklin Avenue for seating accommodations related to COVID-19, daily full alley closure, 6/18/20 - 10/1/20, 3 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- 15th Street between Desert Woods Drive to Hollis Lane for infrastructure installation on the Neighborhood Extension Project, southbound lane closure with northbound lane to remain open, 6/10/20 - 9/30/20
- Murphy Road between Brown Trout Place and Country Club Drive for roadwork related to Murphy Corridor Project, road closed for westbound traffic with a detour posted and the bypass road allowing eastbound traffic, 6/11/20 - 8/31/20
- SE 15th Street between the new collector road and SE Gateway Drive for paving of roadway, single lane closure with flagging, 6/18/20 - 6/29/20, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- NE 27th Street between NE Butler Market and Jill Avenue for roadwork related to roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/13/20 - 7/27/20
- NE Butler Market Road between NE 27th Street and NE Marys Grace Lane for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/13/20 - 9/30/20
- SE Deschutes Market Road between NE Butler Market Road and Monticello Drive for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/13/20 - 8/28/20
- SE Knott Road between Brosterhous Road and SE Raintree Drive for construction of a new roundabout at Knott Road and 15th Street intersection, bypass road to be constructed with local access to Tekampe Road, 3/16/20 - 9/4/20
- SE 15th Street between Knott Road and the new collector road for infrastructure installation, full closure of the roadway, through 7/31/20
- NE Butler Market Road between Deschutes Market Road and Eagle Road for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/3/20 - 8/28/20
Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors.
Contact: Kyle Thomas, Construction Manager
541-323-8519, kthomas@bendoregon.gov
For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor
541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov
Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: www.bendoregon.gov/traffic
Find more information about street operations at: www.bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation
Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: www.bendoregon.gov/enews
Comments