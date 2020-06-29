Pappy’s Pizzeria’s Bend location to close, make way for car wash

Bend

Property will be used for a Surf Thru Express car wash

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend pizzeria is closing its doors to make way for a car wash.

Pappy’s Pizzeria in Bend has announced it will permanently close its doors at 9 p.m. Tuesday at the location on Meyer Drive, south of Bend's Fred Meyer.

According to project information for the location, located on the city of Bend Planning and Engineering Division website, the property next will be used for a Surf Thru Express car wash.

The spot had been on the market – for $2 million – for nearly two years ,according to its listing on the Cascade/Sotheby’s website.

Pappy's Pizzeria also has locations in Redmond and Eugene.