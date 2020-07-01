Bend’s June was warmer, drier than normal, NWS says

Bend

Prineville, meanwhile, was slightly warmer than normal

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend experienced a warmer and drier than normal June, according to preliminary data released Wednesday by NOAA's National Weather Service in Pendleton.

The average temperature in Bend (recorded at Bend Municipal Airport) was 59.7 degrees, which was 2.6 degrees above normal (the 30-year average for the month).

High temperatures averaged 75 degrees, which was 2.7 degrees above normal. The highest was 93 degrees on the 23rd. Low temperatures averaged 44.4 degrees, which was 2.5 degrees above normal. The lowest was 33 degrees, on the 8th.

On three days, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees.

Precipitation totaled 0.49 inches during June, which was 0.21 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation -- at least .01 inch -- was received on three days with the heaviest, 0.24 inches reported on the 17th.

Precipitation this year has reached 5.44 inches, which is 0.28 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Bend has been 6.84 inches, which is 3.07 inches below normal.

The outlook for July from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for below-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Bend during July are 81.5 degrees and normal lows are 47.6 degrees. The 30-year average precipitation is 0.56 inches.

Prineville also averaged slightly warmer than normal in June, the NWS said.

The average temperature was 61.2 degrees, which was 0.9 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 75.5 degrees, which was 0.9 degrees below normal. The highest was 96 degrees on the 24th. Low temperatures averaged 46.9 degrees, which was 2.7 degrees above normal. The lowest was 32 degrees, on the 7th.

On three days, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees.

Prineville's precipitation -- also measured at the airport -- totaled 0.44 inches during June, which was 0.48 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation -- at least .01 inch -- was received on nine days, with the heaviest, 0.11 inches, reported on the 11th.

Precipitation this year has reached 5.59 inches, which is 0.36 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Prineville has been 7.15 inches, which is 2.25 inches below normal.

The outlook for July from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Normal highs for Prineville during July are 85.9 degrees and normal lows are 48.0 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.56 inches.

The National Weather Service is an office of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, an agency of the U.S. Commerce Department.

On the web:

