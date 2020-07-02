As plans emerge, Bend-La Pine parents glad to hear of planned return to classes

Bend

District says it plans to continue bus transportation and meal service

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After about three months of online-only learning, some Bend-La Pine parents say they are excited to hear their children could return to school classrooms for in-person learning this fall.

Bend-La Pine Schools announced their initial back-to-school plan Wednesday, based on the latest state guidance -- with everyone aware things could change markedly, especially if the state's COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge.

The district plans to bring its kindergartners to fifth-grade students back to school for in-person classes this fall, with social distancing guidelines.

The district says older grades will have a mix of in-person and remote learning, with everyone given the choice to do online learning only. (They call it A, B, C -- All-In, Balanced or Connected.)

Click here to read the full letter sent out to Bend-La Pine families Wednesday detailing what the return to school would look like.

The school district will be updating its return-to-school plans on August 1 and again two weeks later, unless the changing situation warrants earlier word.

