Portland Asst. Police Chief Michael Krantz named Bend’s new police chief

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend announced Thursday it has selected Portland Police Bureau Assistant Chief Michael Krantz as Bend’s next police chief.

Krantz will serve the 115-year-old Bend Police Department in the position previously held by Chief Jim Porter, who retired Thursday. Krantz will begin his service in Bend on August 10, officials said.

“Mike has a reputation for being a creative, collaborative and innovative leader in public safety,” said City Manager Eric King. “He has a unique ability to translate what he learns from his peers and community partnerships into meaningful policy reform.

"That ability, paired with his recent work in diversity and equity, will provide strong leadership as our department continues working with our community to address concerns about the relationship between race and public safety,” King added.

Bend considered five police chief candidates -- three from within the department, two from elsewhere -- in interviews and a "virtual forum" online in recent weeks.

The city involved numerous stakeholder groups and the public in the selection process, at a time when George Floyd's death sparked numerous nationwide protests, including in Bend and Portland, and put a sharp focus on calls for police reforms.

Krantz is a 27-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau. He currently serves as the bureau’s assistant chief of the Services Branch and is responsible for the business operations of the largest police department in the state.

As a captain in Portland, he built the bureau’s Office of Community Engagement to support the development of ongoing relationships and trust with the greater Portland community.

Krantz also managed the development and implementation of the bureau’s Racial Equity Plan, focused on addressing the root causes of inequities within the bureau and with community access to the bureau.

Additionally, he has served in strategic services, criminal intelligence, rapid response and training capacities, exhibiting a well-rounded set of skills and experience.

Krantz holds a bachelor’s degree in public policy and administration from Western Oregon University, is a graduate from the Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management Institute for Police, and holds an executive certificate from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.

“I am excited to build on the strong foundational relationships that the Bend Police Department has developed with the community and ensure the department continues to be on the leading edge of public safety,” Krantz said in the announcement. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with an incredible group of people that have proven over and over again their unwavering commitment to serve and protect their community.”

Chief Porter retires from his role as police chief after more than 29 years of service to the Bend community.