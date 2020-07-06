C.O. police receive 100s of illegal fireworks complaints over the Fourth weekend

Bend

(Update: Bend Fire Dept. info on fireworks-related fires)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- With many illegal fireworks taking flight or sending loud booms across Central Oregon neighborhoods over the past weekend, some enjoyed the show they have to offer -- but others, not so much.

Hundreds of complaints were received by the Bend Police Department and Deschutes County Sheriff's Office regarding illegal fireworks.

Bend police Lt. Juli McConkey said the agency received 156 calls for fireworks complaints from Friday to Sunday, all but 50 on the holiday itself.

Over the weekend, one fire in Bend was confirmed to be from improper disposal of fireworks, as they had been placed in a garbage can against a residence, Bend fire Battalion Chief Trish Connolly said Monday.

Two other fires may have been caused by fireworks, though it could not be confirmed. One burned a vehicle in Romaine Village early Monday morning, she said.

Sheriff's Lt. William Bailey said they received 61 complaints from Friday through Sunday and noted that only 12 were on the Fourth.

With Central Oregon facing a drought, mixed with dangerous fire conditions, officials say it’s important to keep in mind the dangers of fireworks and other fire-related activities.

NewsChannel 21 is working to speak with Redmond and Bend police on how fireworks complaints and citations added up, compared to previous years. Tune in to NewsChannel 21 at 4 p.m. for the story.