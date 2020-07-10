City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of July 13-19

Bend

For the Week of July 13 – 19:

NW Newport Avenue between NW Wall Street and NW Drake Road for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with flagging, work begins 7/13/20

NE Butler Market Road east of NE Eagle Road for a home transport, flagging will be implemented in the process, 7/13/20, 10 - 11p.m.

Ongoing Closures:

Intersection of SE Centennial Street and SE Roosevelt Avenue for curb ramps and median island construction, intersection closure with detours, 6/29/20 - 7/17/20, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NE 27th Street between NE Butler Market Road and Jill Avenue for roadwork related to roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/13/20 - 7/27/20

SE 15th Street between Knott Road and the new collector road for infrastructure installation, full road closure, through 7/31/20

NE Alden Avenue between NE 6th Street and NE 5th Street for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 7/3/20 - 8/3/20, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Craven Road between SE Karena Court and Bear Creek Road for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 7/8/20 - 8/24/20, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NE Bear Creek Road between SE Cessna Drive and NE Alpenview Lane for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with flagging, 7/8/20 - 8/24/20, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NE Butler Market Road between Deschutes Market Road and Eagle Road for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/3/20 - 8/28/20

SE Deschutes Market Road between NE Butler Market Road and Monticello Drive for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/13/20 - 8/28/20

Murphy Road between Brown Trout Place and Country Club Drive for roadwork related to Murphy Corridor Project, road closed for westbound traffic with a detour posted and the bypass road allowing eastbound traffic, 6/11/20 - 8/31/20

SE Knott Road between Brosterhous Road and SE Raintree Drive for construction of a new roundabout at Knott Road and 15th Street intersection, bypass road with local access to Tekampe Road, 3/16/20 - 9/4/20

NE Butler Market Road between NE 27th Street and NE Marys Grace Lane for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/13/20 - 9/30/20

15thStreet, between Reed Market Road and Ferguson Road, for infrastructure installation on the Neighborhood Extension Project, full road closure with detour, 7/9/20 – 9/30/20

NW Tin Pan Alley between NW Minnesota Avenue and NE Franklin Avenue for seating accommodations related to COVID-19, daily full alley closure, 6/18/20 - 10/1/20, 3 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Northwest Crossing Farmer’s Market, every Saturday from 6/20/20 – 10/17/20, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The following streets will be closed: Fort Clatsop Street between Ordway Avenue and John Freemont Street John Freemont Street between Fort Clatsop Street and Ordway Avenue



Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

Contact: Kyle Thomas, Construction Manager

541-323-8519, kthomas@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: www.bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: www.bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: www.bendoregon.gov/enews