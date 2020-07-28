City of Bend seeks public input on new ‘Core Area’ urban renewal plan

Bend

City promises no new tax on residents; city council hearing Aug. 5

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend has sent out citywide notices as it seeks public input on a proposed core area tax increment finance plan for future development projects in the center of the city.

As a postcard recently sent to city residents explains, the projects are aimed at improving safety, access and mobility for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Some of the transportation projects included in the core area of Bend include bicycle and pedestrian crossings, wider sidewalks, undercrossings at Greenwood and Franklin avenues, and an overcrossing at Hawthorne Avenue.

An open house on the proposal was held in February.

Bend already has two established urban renewal and tax-increment financing areas, at Juniper Ridge and Murphy Crossing.

The city says the proposal is not a new tax on property and does not increase the amount property owners pay in property taxes.

Under tax-increment financing, a tool used by local governments to boost development in an area, a base amount of property tax revenue in the target area is set, or "frozen," and distributed to government agencies as before. Meanwhile, the increased revenue from higher property values in the district goes toward capital projects in the area, for the life of the program.

The Bend City Council is hosting a public hearing on the Core Area TIF proposal at its next meeting on Wednesday, August 5th.

Reporter Rhea Panela is speaking with the city and will have more details starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.