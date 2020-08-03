Two Bend Fire & Rescue first responders test positive for COVID-19, isolated at home
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two Bend Fire & Rescue first responders recently tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced late Monday. Both firefighters are in stable condition, with minimal signs or symptoms, and are in quarantine at their homes.
One of the first responders was exposed on duty and was immediately given a COVID-19 test at a clinic and sent home for self-isolation. The other was exposed on vacation, took a test as soon as symptoms arose, and did not return to work, officials said.
Bend Fire & Rescue’s policy requires an employee to take a COVID-19 test when the employee is exposed or begins feeling ill, and the worker then must self-quarantine at home. The employee must have a negative COVID-19 test and be symptom free-for 72 hours before returning to work.
“Our teams have been working hard on the front lines during this pandemic to provide emergency services to our community,” Fire Chief Todd Riley said. “We will do everything we can to keep all our employees safe and healthy.”
Bend Fire & Rescue said first responders use personal protective equipment and thorough cleaning procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Additionally, employees are required to take their temperature at the beginning and in the middle of every shift, to ensure the health and wellness of the employees and the public they serve.
Bend Fire & Rescue facilities remain closed to the public to limit exposure, and many non-response personnel are working from home. The department said it closely follows Gov. Kate Brown’s directive and CDC-recommended social distancing and cleaning procedures.
The city also noted it "does not disclose any private information that could compromise the protected health information of the individuals."
Comments
6 Comments
“The other was exposed on vacation”
–
OK- Where ?
–
Isn’t that the whole point of “contact tracing”- to let the public know where the virus is active ?
–
This is why Oregon is failing- too many inconsistent policies- way too much confusion- a lack of valid messaging… The typical Democrat playbook for failure- run in circles and scream “Russia-Russia-Russia- Golf-Golf-Golf-Wuhan-Wuhan-Wuuuuhan” !!!
–
What a disaster this has become- sign the petition- throw Brown out and lets start over- we got nothing to lose !
No that is NOT the point of contact tracing, and most folks understand that. It’s to find others who may have been exposed. In NO cases worldwide do they publicly announce every place an infected person was. Violates lots of laws and protocols except in the most authoritarian regimes, and then you’d be screaming about privacy invasion.
Contact tracing is not a lead time indicator- it’s meant to find a trail of exposure to identify not only those others who have been infected- but also the origin of the outbreak.
–
Very similar to a “Root Cause Analysis” or investigation into a fire. Simply chasing around people who might be infected is a serious waste of time and serves no purpose- but then again- Oregon’ response to corona-covid-wuhan bat has been flawed since day one- and you all have been part of the erroneous messaging… Sorry- but that sucks !
–
Oregon number of deaths per 1 million- 68
Asia- 4-8 !
–
Different league- Oregon has too many Chief Barney’s- not enough Indians !
But unless test results come back within 24 hours, experts say contact tracing can be next to impossible. That’s nationally/globally, not just on the state you pick on 24/7. And cut the Indians crap or get more comments trashed, Mr. Insensitive.
Impossible since it’s a hoax. Just ask Nick.
Who cares….not newsworthy.