Bend considers allowing ‘micro-units’ in bid to ease housing crunch

Bend

Development code changes to follow new state law requiring more "missing middle housing"

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend is working on updating the development code to expand housing types in residential zones, in part due to new requirements enacted by the state Legislature to address a need for more affordable housing.

Among many proposed code changes, the city is looking to add "micro-unit developments," also known as single-room occupancy units, or SROs.

The micro-units include one room for living and sleeping and one bathroom. A typical unit size ranges from 150 to 400 square feet and does not include a full kitchen.

The changes are being proposed to follow a new state law requiring cities to allow duplexes, triplexes and townhomes -- the so-called "missing middle" or workforce housing -- in residential zones where only single-family homes have been allowed in the past.

The planning commission holds a work session on the proposals Monday night and plans a virtual public hearing about the changes on Monday, Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m. They are also accepting community input on a survey open until this Thursday.

The proposals are expected to go before city councilors next month.

Reporter Rhea Panela is working on this story. She will have updates starting at NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4 p.m.