City of Bend seeks to fill community advisory committee positions

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Community committees are a great way to get involved with city government. The city of Bend has a number of boards, committees, commissions and advisory groups that make recommendations to City Council or city administrative staff.

There are several openings right now:

The City of Bend’s Accessibility Advisory Committee’s (COBAAC) purpose is to assist and advise the city on the most efficient and responsible means by which to make its programs, services, activities and facilities accessible to all of Bend’s residents and visitors. There are two openings; applications will be accepted until October 23. Committee website here. Apply here.



The Landmarks Commission conducts hearings on planning applications affecting historic resources and acts as an advisory board to the City Council on decisions that could affect historic resources. There is one opening; applications will be accepted until October 1. Commission website here. Apply here.



The Bend Economic Development Advisory Board (BEDAB) is a board tasked with providing input and policy advice to Council and staff on issues relating to business development and economic growth. There are two openings; applications will be accepted until September 15. Committee website here. Apply here.



In June, Council established the Environment and Climate Committee to provide input and recommendations on topics related to environmental stewardship and to oversee implementation of the Community Climate Action Plan. The application period for that new committee has closed and the Council is in the process of selecting committee members. The City anticipates that committee members will be appointed and have their first meeting in October.

This month, the Bend City Council agreed to create a Human Rights and Equity Commission, so watch for more information about that new commission and openings soon.

More about all City committees: www.bendoregon.gov/committees