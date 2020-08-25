Bend Police seek photos, videos of ‘vehicle of interest’ in double-homicide case

Bend

Car has been located, but whereabouts August 11-12 being sought

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police detectives turned to the public for help Tuesday in a double-homicide case, asking for any photos, videos or information about a car in and around an area of northeast Bend over a 24-hour period, a few days before a couple’s bodies were found in their home.

Lt. Juli McConkey said they are looking for any photos or video surveillance that might have captured a 2016 silver four-door Hyundai Accent with out-of-state plates, parked or traveling in and around the area of Northeast 12th Street and Greenwood Avenue over a 24-hour period, starting at noon on Tuesday, August 11.

Detectives also are seeking photos or video surveillance of the car, parked or traveling, over the same time frame on Greenwood Avenue or any of the north and south-connecting roads, from Third to 27th Streets, and between Olney Avenue and Reed Market Road.

Police released three photos of the car, which McConkey called a"vehicle of interest." She said the car has been located and is no longer outstanding.

Anyone with more leads, photos and/or video surveillance of the car is asked to send the information to Detective Jared Wiebold at jwiebold@bendoregon.gov.

The bodies of Raymond Atkinson Jr., 34, and his fiancée, Natasha Newby, 29, were found the night of Saturday, August 15 in their home in the 900 block of Northeast 12th Street. Few details have been released to this point, other than that they are both believed to be “victims of homicidal violence.”

Previously, police said investigators were following up on leads outside of Central Oregon and that “there is not a public safety threat to our community.”