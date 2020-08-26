BPRD, Bend-La Pine Schools ‘Team Up’ to offer limited-space, all-day child care

Bend

(Update: Adding number of available spaces, details)

At schools, to help working families; application period ends Monday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation District, in partnership with Bend-La Pine Schools, will offer a limited-space, all-day child care program at Bend elementary schools to support working families during the Comprehensive Distance Learning period that will begin the 2020-21 school year.

Operation Recreation “Team Up” aims to provide a supervision solution for working families who do not have a safe and secure alternative arrangement for their first-to-fifth-grade child or children when school begins virtually.

Applications will be accepted beginning Wednesday. It shouldn't take long to fill the spaces, as park district spokeswoman Julie Brown said they plan to have one or two groups of up to 20 children each "in a stable, consistent group."

Child care guidance from the Oregon Health Authority "only allows 20 per stable group," Brown explained. "This program is aimed to help families who have the highest need for all-day care."

For families that are interested in partial-day activities, BPRD said it will offer afternoon enrichment, art, sport or outdoor programs, which will be available for registration beginning August 31.

Operation Recreation “Team Up” will offer participants many of the enrichment activities included in BPRD’s Operation Recreation summer camp and no-school days program, including arts and crafts, fitness and wellness, games and outdoor activities.

Bend-La Pine Schools staff will assist BPRD staff to support distanced learning by helping kids manage their online instructional schedule and encouraging follow through on assignments and making sure kids can connect with their teachers.

“Bend Park & Recreation staff are recreation leaders and are prepared to provide an enriching experience of supervision for school-age children,” said Matt Mercer, recreation services director. “We will do our best to encourage and support kids with their distance learning as a complement to the efforts that parents and educators will do to help ensure their children are successfully completing their school requirements.”

All-day program details

Grades 1-5 (Kindergarten not eligible)

Dates: September 16 – October 23 (additional sessions will be added if distance learning is extended by Bend-La Pine Schools)

Schedule: Monday-Friday: 7:45 am-4:30 pm

Location: All Bend elementary schools except for Amity and Westside Village. Children will be assigned to their home school whenever possible.

Fee: $200 per week (due bi-weekly)

Financial assistance available for qualifying families

“Over one-third of Bend area elementary school students qualify for free or reduced lunch. BPRD is committed to ensuring access to these families and is therefore allocating reduced-fee spots based on the percentage of free and reduced lunch at each school,” added Mercer.

Funding for financial assistance comes from City of Bend CARES Act funds, BPRD scholarship funds, and other donations. Fee-paying participants also help make this program accessible to everyone.

Application and Selection Process

To be considered for space in the Operation Recreation: “Team Up” program, application must be completed and submitted by Monday, August 31 at 11:59 pm. To apply:

Go to the registration website Complete an application for each child to be considered for the all-day program Complete financial information if applying for assistance

Applying does not guarantee a place in the program. If there are more applications than available spots, BPRD will be conduct a lottery to select participants. A designated number of spaces will be reserved for lower income families in need of financial assistance.

Applicants will be notified on September 2 if they have secured a spot or are placed on the waitlist. Applicants will also be notified about financial assistance awarded at this time. The first two weeks of the program fee will be required to confirm a spot.

For more information, visit the district's child care web page.