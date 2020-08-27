‘Grove’ under construction as new artisanal hub for Bend’s NW Crossing

Bend

Phase 1 expected to open by spring

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend's award-winning NorthWest Crossing community is adding "a bustling public marketplace to be their epicenter for food, beverages and retail opportunities," the project's developers say.

The 14,000-square-foot hub, now under construction and set for completion next spring, will resemble Portland's popular Pine Street Market.

The first phase of a three-pronged approach is set to feature a grocery store alongside nine gourmet food vendors fronting the roundabout at NW Crossing Drive and Mt. Washington.

Real-estate developer Project^ is working in collaboration with the West Bend Property Co. on the project. Portland architectural firm Hacker is leading the design work, while Redmond's SunWest Builders is the construction contractor.

For more information: https://www.northwestcrossing.com/2019/09/plans-for-grove/

