City of Bend extends order discouraging tourism, hotel visits well into fall
(Update: Council ratifies order on 6-1 vote; adding city news release)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend has extended its emergency order discouraging visitor travel to the city and short-term rental reservations through late October, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order, which was set to expire on Monday (Labor Day), now lasts through Oct. 26, which is also the first day Bend-La Pine School District could return to in-person classes.
City Manager Eric King signed the extension Monday, with the city council ratifying the move Wednesday night with little discussion (and one no vote, by Councilor Justin Livingston).
According to the revised order, the city believes discouraging travel to Bend will help it open schools safely.
Bend Mayor Sally Russell told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday the city is seeing hotel and short-term rental occupancy rates down around 30 percent this summer, compared to last year.
However, over the same period, she said occupancy rates in Deschutes County are actually up about 5 percent.
Russell also said the order sends an effective message that the danger of COVID-19 is real.
However, not everyone agrees that this is the proper course of action for local governments.
"For any elected leaders in Bend, we would encourage them to join us in showcasing our commitment to safety in both hotels and restaurants,” Jason Brandt, president and CEO of the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association, said.
“Give us the opportunity to show you everything we are doing to keep our employees and customers safe. I think they'll be able to see first-hand why a government order is unnecessary."
The city's amended order notes the value of tourism to Bend and the impact the shutdown has brought on it.
City of Bend news release:
City extends order discouraging travel through Oct. 26
- Local cases are declining and schools are making plans for the school year
- How to report violations
The City of Bend extended its administrative order discouraging travel to Bend through Oct. 26, 2020. It had been set to end on Labor Day. The order is intended to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the Bend community and to protect our medical system.
“The date is aligned with the first day that schools here could open so we continue to discourage nonessential travel to Bend with the goal of getting local students back in school,” said City Manager Eric King.
The first opportunity for Bend-La Pine Schools to consider some version of hybrid or in-class learning is Oct. 26. This order will be re-evaluated prior to that date. Under this order:
- Travel to Bend for recreational, discretionary, or vacation purposes is strongly discouraged and should be avoided.
- All stays in Bend at hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, RV parks, short term rentals, and all other temporary lodging facilities are discouraged unless for reasons of health, safety, or employment, or other permitted essential travel.
- Operators of temporary lodging facilities are strongly requested to refrain from booking any new reservations for tourist or vacation accommodation, expect for reservations needed for health, safety, or employment or other permitted essential travel.
This order does not apply to reservations for stays longer than 30 days or residential stays of any length for people without permanent homes who are staying at a lodging facility through a voucher or other program. Here’s the amended order.
Thanks to the many Central Oregonians who are following the guidance provided by national and local health officials, the number of new cases of COVID-19 have been declining over the past several weeks. With Labor Day and back-to-school activities, though, the threat of another increase in new cases is great.
Please keep up the good work and continue to follow these basic guidelines to avoid the spread of COVID-19:
- If you are sick, stay home;
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer;
- Wear a mask or face covering whenever you are in public or small groups (when you can’t stay six feet apart);
- Avoid touching your face, unless it is immediately following washing your hands.
All school districts and higher education institutions in Central Oregon have made their plans for the start of the school year and have communicated those plans to families and students. All are counting on continued adherence to the health guidance in order to be able to fully bring students back into the classrooms.
The Bend City Council has allowed local enforcement of statewide mask requirements.
The City of Bend’s Code Enforcement division has set up a hotline to report mask violations in the City of Bend. Mask Complaint Hotline: (541) 323-7155. Callers must leave a message with the following information:
- Business name where violation took place.
- Date and time of the violation.
- Description of the violation.
- Anonymous calls are not accepted.
There are a number of places to report issues related to COVID-19 restrictions. Use this list to find out where to report your complaint.
Just as gutless and worthless as the last order. This is just the councils moment to wash their hands of the issue and move on. I cannot believe visits are down this summer. folks will continue to travel here from WA and CA, with little regard for our communities health and the fact that working parents are getting screwed by homeschooling.
This also means Bend hypocrites can’t go be tourists themselves somewhere else.
We have, and many friends have cancelled multiple trips this summer. Haven’t seem my family in Seattle since February. It’s super frustrating to sit by and watch the revolving vacation rental door next to us spinning faster than ever with Cali ******* going in as WA jackasses are on their way out. It’s been non-stop. We’ve been told the property mgmnt company is offering 0% refunds.
I think the issue is most neighboring areas are more closed than we are, so its no fun
There should be felony charges levied against Visit Bend and any other promoting tourism. If there can be fake felonies lodged against a restaurant owner for violating kate’s order, then the ones causing the tourists to come to places like his need dealt with as swiftly
The local hotel industry should be up in arms over this- as I stated on another post- there has not been a single outbreak/cluster associated with a single hotel/motel here in CO all year !
You are all free to check the updated OHA data for 9-2-2020… your real concern should be long term health centers- food processing and agricultural grows- and of course Lamb Weston !
But Hotels ??? Much like Fred Meyer- not a single person has been infected via those venues “ever” !
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/COVID-19-Weekly-Report-2020-09-02-FINAL.pdf
A personal request… Please read before spouting nonsense… Thank You !
Only certain kinds of workplace outbreaks are listed. You have no idea if people visiting a certain store, hotel or Bend venue has been infected, because that is confidential due to federal patient privacy laws.
Not true ! “All outbreaks”- from as few as 5 (Dairy Queen-Hermiston) to as many as a 120 (Healthcare at Foster Creek) are listed… don’t argue contact tracing- it’s been a mitigated disaster- with as much as 70% of new cases having no known origin !
You are now free to publicly state which Hotel/Motel chain has suffered a single “outbreak or cluster” of covid-wuhan-bat-joe virus since January 1st 2020 !
–
Your argument about “privacy laws” holds no merit- and you know this ! Page 16 states-
“OHA is publishing data on cases in workplace outbreaks” ! That’s “all” workplaces !
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/COVID-19-Weekly-Report-2020-09-02-FINAL.pdf
So cases spiked in CO right after 4th of July and the obvious flood of people to Bend (just look at the river and restaurants, so how do you explain that if it is not outside tourists coming in with infections?
Guess how many tourists even know about this “discouragement”? Close to zero, I imagine.
What about all the not working parents who are getting screwed. They don’t get to work because our tourist based economy is taking a big hit due to the restrictions. Or do those families not matter to you because you get to work and have to homeschool.
Meanwhile – https://ktvz.com/videos/local-videos/2020/09/01/odot-says-to-expect-heavy-labor-day-weekend-traffic-in-c-o/
As effective as Ted Wheeler’s call for peaceful demonstrations
That would be “Homeless Ted” !
Will ktvz now be acknowledging this resolution in its reporting about lodging and other non essential travel in the region?
Probably, when it’s germane. We don’t list all background in every story. Note it’s not a ban, it’s “discouraging.”
Hey why are comments being made after me, posting and mine aren’t and they’re still awaiting approval? Selective censorship? Going to try and claim it’s threatening and violent? The not have time part doesn’t fly because you posted all the comments made after I did
Lol! That will obviously work out as well as it did this whole summer, great job! p.s. BL will most likely delete this because I have offended his family living out in the Widgi Woods.