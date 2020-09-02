City of Bend extends order discouraging tourism, hotel visits well into fall

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend has extended its emergency order discouraging visitor travel to the city and short-term rental reservations through late October, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order, which was set to expire on Monday (Labor Day), now lasts through Oct. 26, which is also the first day Bend-La Pine School District could return to in-person classes.

City Manager Eric King signed the extension Monday, with the city council ratifying the move Wednesday night with little discussion (and one no vote, by Councilor Justin Livingston).

According to the revised order, the city believes discouraging travel to Bend will help it open schools safely.

Bend Mayor Sally Russell told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday the city is seeing hotel and short-term rental occupancy rates down around 30 percent this summer, compared to last year.

However, over the same period, she said occupancy rates in Deschutes County are actually up about 5 percent.

Russell also said the order sends an effective message that the danger of COVID-19 is real.

However, not everyone agrees that this is the proper course of action for local governments.

"For any elected leaders in Bend, we would encourage them to join us in showcasing our commitment to safety in both hotels and restaurants,” Jason Brandt, president and CEO of the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association, said.

“Give us the opportunity to show you everything we are doing to keep our employees and customers safe. I think they'll be able to see first-hand why a government order is unnecessary."

The city's amended order notes the value of tourism to Bend and the impact the shutdown has brought on it.

City extends order discouraging travel through Oct. 26

Local cases are declining and schools are making plans for the school year

How to report violations

The City of Bend extended its administrative order discouraging travel to Bend through Oct. 26, 2020. It had been set to end on Labor Day. The order is intended to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the Bend community and to protect our medical system.

“The date is aligned with the first day that schools here could open so we continue to discourage nonessential travel to Bend with the goal of getting local students back in school,” said City Manager Eric King.

The first opportunity for Bend-La Pine Schools to consider some version of hybrid or in-class learning is Oct. 26. This order will be re-evaluated prior to that date. Under this order:

Travel to Bend for recreational, discretionary, or vacation purposes is strongly discouraged and should be avoided.

All stays in Bend at hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, RV parks, short term rentals, and all other temporary lodging facilities are discouraged unless for reasons of health, safety, or employment, or other permitted essential travel.

Operators of temporary lodging facilities are strongly requested to refrain from booking any new reservations for tourist or vacation accommodation, expect for reservations needed for health, safety, or employment or other permitted essential travel.

This order does not apply to reservations for stays longer than 30 days or residential stays of any length for people without permanent homes who are staying at a lodging facility through a voucher or other program. Here’s the amended order.

Thanks to the many Central Oregonians who are following the guidance provided by national and local health officials, the number of new cases of COVID-19 have been declining over the past several weeks. With Labor Day and back-to-school activities, though, the threat of another increase in new cases is great.

Please keep up the good work and continue to follow these basic guidelines to avoid the spread of COVID-19:

If you are sick, stay home;

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer;

Wear a mask or face covering whenever you are in public or small groups (when you can’t stay six feet apart);

Avoid touching your face, unless it is immediately following washing your hands.

All school districts and higher education institutions in Central Oregon have made their plans for the start of the school year and have communicated those plans to families and students. All are counting on continued adherence to the health guidance in order to be able to fully bring students back into the classrooms.

The Bend City Council has allowed local enforcement of statewide mask requirements.

The City of Bend’s Code Enforcement division has set up a hotline to report mask violations in the City of Bend. Mask Complaint Hotline: (541) 323-7155. Callers must leave a message with the following information:

Business name where violation took place.

Date and time of the violation.

Description of the violation.

Anonymous calls are not accepted.

There are a number of places to report issues related to COVID-19 restrictions. Use this list to find out where to report your complaint.