Man shot, wounded near Drake Park in NW Bend

Bend

(Update: Initial police info about shooting)

Rushed to hospital; 'no danger to public'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A man was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon near the south end of Bend's Drake Park, bringing numerous police and medics to the area and closing some nearby roads, police said.

Bend Police Corporal Josh Spano told NewsChannel 21 an adult male was shot and wounded, and taken to St. Charles Bend.

No one else was injured, Spano said. He could not confirm whether a suspect was in custody, but said there was no risk to public safety.

The husband of a witness told NewsChannel 21 she'd told him a car in front of her was driving oddly, then stopped in the road. The woman, a nurse at St. Charles Bend, said she got out and had helped a man who said he'd been shot in the stomach.

Bend police posted a tweet at 3:30 p.m. saying officers were “actively working a crime scene” in the area of Northwest Riverfront Street and Tumalo Avenue.

“Please stay out of the area,” they said. “Roads are blocked in the area, look for alternative routes.”

Witnesses reported numerous police, including Oregon State Police, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies and an emergency response team, had gathered in the area.

Spano also said area roads would be closed for an extended time for the investigation.

We’ll have more details as they become available.