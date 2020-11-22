Anonymous donor hires notable Bend chef to cook for seniors

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Chef Ingrid Rohrer has cooked for the likes of Clint Eastwood, Arnold Schwarzenegger and even President Ford.

And Sunday night, she took her culinary skills to seniors In Central Oregon who can’t visit with family due to COVID-19.

Rohrer said an anonymous donor reached out to her to purchase the meals.

“What a gift for these people that really need some assistance," she said.

Rohrer gave NewsChannel 21 a look at Sunday's menu.

"Today, were making a cream of broccoli soup, with mixed cheeses -- it has gruyere, sharp cheddar, asiago -- and it’s gluten-free, so hopefully that appeals to everybody," Rohrer said

"Chef Ingrid" said the act helps the community of Bend shine.

“I think it speaks very highly of the community of Bend, and how they care about each other, and how they’re willing to reach out in any way they can, to help.”

In fact Rohrer said she was reached out to by someone who heard about Sunday's donation, and was inspired to help in another situation.

"Apparently, her roommate got COVID, so she was unable to spend Thanksgiving with her elderly mother," she said. "So I’ve decided to put together a little meal for this woman. I'll be dropping it off on Tuesday, just because she asked me to."