City of Bend offers online community survey

Bend

Police Chief Mike Krantz also conducting survey to gather feedback

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend has begun an online survey as it seeks community feedback to guide city council and staff priorities and direction for the next two years.

The city recently concluded a phone survey, asking participants to answer questions about the city and city services.

For those who didn’t get randomly chosen for a phone call, the city has launched a similar online Community Survey, so everyone can have an opportunity to provide input.

The online survey will be available in both English and Spanish. Online survey results will complement the representative phone survey and will also be shared with the council.

Go to the city’s webpage at www.bendoregon.gov to find the survey, or go directly to the survey at: www.bendcommunitysurvey.com

The survey will be available through Sunday, Dec. 27.

The community survey intends to get a sense of how Bend residents perceive city services and to assess what city services the community prioritizes.

Community participation will help the city set priorities and will be presented to the Bend City Council as they embark on their next round of biennial goal-setting.

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz, meanwhile, is also conducting a community service "to provide me with feedback about local public safety and the recent work of my agency and officers," according to a letter of invitation sent earlier this month to a random sampling of residents.

The anonymous survey of residents will broaden in early January to a public online survey, officials said.