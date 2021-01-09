Bend-area real estate inventory was at record low as 2020 ended

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Bend area’s red hot real estate market had some mixed signals as 2020 ended – a second straight decline from the fall's record median sales price, but a record-low inventory of homes for sale in December of just 3/10th of a month, a report out Saturday stated.

The Bend-area median sales price for December was $524,000, off $16,000 from November and down $36,000 from October’s record price of $560,000, Beacon Appraisal Group of Redmond said in its review of the latest market data.

Interestingly, while the number of sales for the month held fairly steady, at 207, the median sales price per square foot also hit a record in December, at $283.

The Redmond area again set a record in its median home sales price, rising $11,000 to $375,000. The average days on market for sold properties remained near a record low, at just seven days, and it also reached a record median sales price per square foot, at $218, and the monthly inventory remained very tight, at .4 of a month.

Among smaller Central Oregon markets. December’s median prices ranged from $280,000 in Jefferson County/Crooked River Ranch to $325,000 in La Pine, $347,000 in Crook County, $392,000 in Sisters and $635,000 in Sunriver.