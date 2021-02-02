Bend set to roll out new street-sealing material: recycled tire chips

Bend

More than 14 miles of rubberized chip-sealing planned this summer

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In a first of its kind project, the City of Bend is planning to seal 14.4 miles of city streets this summer with rubberized chips made from thousands of recycled tires.

The project is on Wednesday night's Bend City Council consent agenda.

The issue summary from David Abbas, transportation and mobility director, says the project can extend the life of the roadways by 5-7 years and and that this year alone will keep about 3,600 tires out of the landfill.

Abbas says the chemical properties, anti-oxidants and ultraviolet inhibitors in recycled scrap tires also bring "improved crack resistance, flexibility, age resistance and durability for longer pavement life."

Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc. was selected to supply chips for this years work, at a cost of $414,414. The project's goal completion date is August 28 of this year.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with Abbas about the prpject and will have a full report starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4.