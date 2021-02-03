Bend Endurance Academy hires new executive director, with new goals

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last August, Mike Rougeux was promoted to executive director of the Bend Endurance Academy, as well as its climbing director.

According the the BEA, one of Rougeux's major goals is "increasing scholarship and tuition assistance programs, so youth are not limited by financial means."

The former US National Climbing Team coach has worked with BEA for eight years and with youth programs for 25.

