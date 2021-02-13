Police surround home south of downtown Bend in standoff with armed man

Bend

Colorado Avenue, Sisemore Street closed; subject urged to call or come out

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police and the region’s SWAT team surrounded a home south of downtown Saturday, closing streets and urging neighbors to leave or shelter in place due to an armed man who refused to come out.

The incident began around 12:05 p.m., Lt. Clint Burleigh said, though he could not provide details regarding the “active investigation” that led to the standoff.

The home is at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Sisemore Street, both of which were closed due to the incident, as police with rifles and an armored car from the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) surrounded the home, across Colorado Avenue from the Market of Choice grocery store.

Burleigh said police worked with the market to have customers use the southern exit on Arizona Avenue.

“We got hold of neighbors, told them they should think about relocating or sheltering, staying safe in their homes,” he said, calling it “a high-risk situation.”

A Bend police officer on a megaphone could be heard telling the person inside, "we are not going away," and asking them to either turn on their phone and call 911 "or come out the front door with your hands in the air."

Burleigh said no shots had been fired.

Around 2:30 p.m., with a police truck in the driveway, CERT members could be seen at the home's front door before a flash and smoke could be seen, indicated the apparent use of a "flash bang" device, in a bid to get the man out of the home.

NewsChannel 21’s Noah Chast is on the scene and will have updates as we get them.