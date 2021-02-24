Bend Newport Ave. corridor upgrades set to begin; night work to ease traffic impact

Bend

Construction on the project set to begin at the end of March

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- City of Bend Principal Engineer George Franklet described the upcoming Newport Avenue corridor improvements Wednesday as a "big project."

A failing stormwater infrastructure will be replaced, a new roundabout will be installed and improvements will be made to sewer trunk lines, curbs, sidewalks and signage. Construction is scheduled to begin March 21.

In order to not disrupt businesses on Newport Avenue, the city will only do the work between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.

“We recognize that during this COVID closure time period, the impact of businesses has been pretty great.," Franklet said. "We considered and are going forward with nighttime work in this area, so that we can do the work at night and open it up during the day.”

In the first phase of construction, Nashville Avenue and the Ninth Street roundabout will be closed. Portland Avenue and Sixth, Seventh, Eleventh, and 12th streets will be used as detours.

In the second phase of construction, set to begin in July, Ninth Street, Portland Avenue and College Way will be used as detours.

You can find more information about the Newport Corridor Improvement Projects by visiting the virtual open house here.