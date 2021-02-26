City of Bend reopening City Hall, some facilities to limited in-person visits

Bend

Masks still a must; city urges online access when possible

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend said Friday it will begin a limited reopening of some of its public facilities for in-person services beginning Monday.

Modifications will be in place for the safety of city employees and community members, including a requirement for visitors to wear a mask at all times while inside city facilities.

The city asks that visitors to city facilities adhere to physical distancing, follow posted guidelines and instructions, and stay home when ill.

To help limit the number of people accessing city facilities, the city asks community members to continue conducting city business online or over the phone whenever possible.

Below is information on which city facilities will be open and how to access services:

City Hall, 710 NW Wall Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

General public inquires will be addressed inside the Permit Center on the first floor of City Hall to minimize public travel throughout the building. Customers and community members with scheduled appointments with staff in the City Manager’s Office or administrative services should go directly to the Administration Office on the second floor of City Hall.

541-388-5505, www.bendoregon.gov

General public inquires will be addressed inside the Permit Center on the first floor of City Hall to minimize public travel throughout the building. Customers and community members with scheduled appointments with staff in the City Manager’s Office or administrative services should go directly to the Administration Office on the second floor of City Hall. 541-388-5505, www.bendoregon.gov Permit Center at City Hall, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Public inquiries will be addressed inside the Permit Center. Building, Planning, Development Services and Licensing Permit Center inquires for project or property related questions will continue virtually. Land-use notice signs will continue to be provided in the box outside of the Wall Street entrance to City Hall.

541-388-5580, www.bendoregon.gov/CDD

Public inquiries will be addressed inside the Permit Center. Building, Planning, Development Services and Licensing Permit Center inquires for project or property related questions will continue virtually. Land-use notice signs will continue to be provided in the box outside of the Wall Street entrance to City Hall. 541-388-5580, www.bendoregon.gov/CDD Utility Billing, 639 NW Franklin Avenue, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Customers should line up outside using physical distancing markers on the sidewalk. The lobby door will be locked. When customers approach the door, they will ring a doorbell to request assistance. Only one customer will be permitted in the lobby at a time.

541-388-5515, www.bendoregon.gov/utilitybilling

Customers should line up outside using physical distancing markers on the sidewalk. The lobby door will be locked. When customers approach the door, they will ring a doorbell to request assistance. Only one customer will be permitted in the lobby at a time. 541-388-5515, www.bendoregon.gov/utilitybilling Bend Police Department, 555 NE 15th Street, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Individuals visiting the Police Department have access to a phone in the foyer for direct access to Police Department staff. Fingerprinting services are not available at this time. For non-emergency matters, community members are encouraged to contact police by phone 541-322-2960 rather than in-person.

541-322-2960, www.bendoregon.gov/police

Individuals visiting the Police Department have access to a phone in the foyer for direct access to Police Department staff. Fingerprinting services are not available at this time. For non-emergency matters, community members are encouraged to contact police by phone 541-322-2960 rather than in-person. 541-322-2960, www.bendoregon.gov/police Municipal Court lobby and service windows, 555 NE 15th Street, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For those who missed an arraignment during the closure or have an upcoming arraignment, contact the court in person or by phone for options on dealing with your citation. In-person court appearances and trials will be set by appointment only.

541-388-5572, press 9 to speak with a court clerk, www.bendoregon.gov/municourt

For those who missed an arraignment during the closure or have an upcoming arraignment, contact the court in person or by phone for options on dealing with your citation. In-person court appearances and trials will be set by appointment only. 541-388-5572, press 9 to speak with a court clerk, www.bendoregon.gov/municourt Public Meetings

Public meetings continue to be held virtually. Please see the “City Meetings and Events” calendar at the bottom of www.bendoregon.gov for updates about public meetings.

The city facilities listed above will only be open on weekdays during the hours specified.