Tower Theatre announces Miller Foundation grant, Theaterworks USA partnership

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation is honored to announce that the James F. & Marion L. Miller Foundation — whose mission is to enhance the quality of life of Oregonians through the support of classroom education and the performing, visual, and literary arts — awarded the Tower a $40,000 grant.

Like the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation, The Miller Foundation envisions an Oregon where the arts thrive in supportive communities and effective classrooms.

“These funds bring the Tower Foundation’s Resiliency Campaign total to $196,000. “We are now 85% of the way to our goal of $230,000,” observed Lisa Vann, Director of Community Engagement. “We are extremely grateful for all contributions, big and small, to help sustain the future of the Tower and performing arts in Central Oregon.”



In addition, The Tower’s educational program, LessonPLAN, has partnered with Theaterworks USA to bring diverse, transformative theatrical experiences into every home and classroom across our region via TWUSA.TV.

Says Director of Education Dani Wyeth, “Over the past ten years, LessonPLAN has presented numerous live performances from New York City-based Theaterworks at the Tower and in many schools across Central Oregon. This great relationship has allowed us the opportunity to once again bring art, culture, and creativity to the young minds in our area helping fill an educational gap created by the pandemic.”

Performances available to stream include, but are not limited to, the following:

Pete the Cat

The Right to Dream

Jungle Book

Native Vision

A Tribe Called Tubman

At the Table with Dr. King

Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea

LessonPLAN will receive 15% commission for every full-production virtual show purchased using the unique partnership code TOWER4TWUSA. Tickets are $5 or less per student. 48-hour household and 1-week pay-per-pupil rental options are available.

For families / household rentals, visit TWUSA.TV directly to purchase, and enter code TOWER4TWUSA. For schools and large groups, email Erin Leddy at TheaterworksUSA (erin@twusa.org) and mention code TOWER4TWUSA.

Our future resilience depends on you! If you or your business is interested in supporting the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation’s efforts, please contact Director of Community Engagement Lisa Vann Lisa@towertheatre.org or text “Tower” to 44-321.



The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.